OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department confirms a shooting on West 9th Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a press release, a woman was shot and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

