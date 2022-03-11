Ohio Co. man indicted on murder and assault charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County man accused of shooting two people last weekend has now been indicted by a grand jury.

33-year-old Aaron McQuady was indicted Friday.

He was charged with murder and assault after the shooting last Saturday in Rockport, Kentucky.

Deputies say Matthew and Christopher Wallace were found in a drive way with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, but deputies say Matthew died.

