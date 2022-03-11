Officers: Naked man high on mushrooms arrested after being tased

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Providence police officers arrested a naked man Wednesday who they say was high on mushrooms.

Officers say they were called to Parkridge Townhomes for a naked man assaulting his mom and juvenile brother.

Officers say they learned that 22-year-old Francisco Mendez-Rubio took a lot of mushrooms and also gave some to his brother.

When officers arrived, they found Mendez-Rubio naked and hallucinating.

Authorities say he began swinging his fists when they were trying to arrest him.

They say he kept resisting arrest even after being tased but was eventually handcuffed.

Officials say Mendez-Rubio started resisting again at the Webster County Jail. They say he had to be tased again before being restrained in a chair.

During a search of the home in Parkridge Townhomes, officers say they found marijuana, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Mendez-Rubio is facing a long list of charges.

