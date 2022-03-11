Birthday Club
North boys basketball advances to regionals after winning program’s sixth sectional title

By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since 2018, the North boys basketball team has punched its ticket to the IHSAA Class 4A regional tournament.

The Huskies clinched the sectional crown after a dominant 63-49 defeat over Harrison in the championship.

“Still soaking it in,” senior guard Cameron Gehlhausen said. “Since second grade, we’ve been playing together, feeder, travel, and finally we accomplished our whole goal.”

[HIGHLIGHTS: Harrison vs. North]

North head coach Jason Roach is currently in his fifth year at the helm, and it’s the second time he has taken the Huskies to the regional tournament. He credits the depth of the bench this year, saying that on any given night, any of the guys can take over the game.

“We knew this group was special. We knew they were special through junior high,” Roach said. “Moving into sectional play, you could just see a lot of belief in the seniors, they didn’t want to let anyone down, and we just started clicking at the right time.”

North has only advanced past the regionals twice in program history. The last time the Huskies qualified for semistate was in 1980, so Husky Nation has its sights set on shifting the narrative.

“It’s reality, we’re going to regionals, we’re going to play in front of a big crowd.” senior forward Ryan Caddell said. “Be in the moment, enjoy every second of it.”

The Huskies will play Bloomington North at Seymour High School on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

