Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of arson in the Diamond Avenue Flea Market fire is being sentenced Friday afternoon.

The trial for 25-year-old Christopher Liggett was set to start Monday, but we’re told a plea deal was reached in the case.

25-year-old Christopher Michael Liggett (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Court records say that sentencing will be at 2 p.m.

Those court records say Liggett was charged with arson and several counts of criminal mischief after that Diamond Avenue Flea Market fire last year.

Police say he admitted to starting the fire, and he was released on bond after his arrest.

Back in May, fire crews attempted an interior attack but were pulled out when it got too dangerous.

EFD officials had noted that the metal roof on the flea market made it more difficult for them because the metal didn’t burn. The roof had to weaken before water streams could get through.

Dozens and dozens of vendors lost collectibles and treasures in that fire.

From the people we spoke with back when this all happened, the flea market itself was a Tri-State treasure to them.

Now, court records show more cases against Liggett since the fire, including a misdemeanor drug case and a felony meth possession case.

