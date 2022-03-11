Lt. Gov. Crouch coming to Evansville
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be making a stop in Evansville on Friday.
She’s planning to speak at the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership lunch.
Event officials say in-person tickets are sold out, but there will be a live stream option.
That’s at 11:30 at Bally’s Evansville.
Lt. Gov. Crouch is expected to give updates on state initiatives and the legislative session.
