Lt. Gov. Crouch coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be making a stop in Evansville on Friday.

She’s planning to speak at the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership lunch.

Event officials say in-person tickets are sold out, but there will be a live stream option.

That’s at 11:30 at Bally’s Evansville.

Lt. Gov. Crouch is expected to give updates on state initiatives and the legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.