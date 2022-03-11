Birthday Club
Kentucky House panel advances medical marijuana bill

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
(AZ Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Medical marijuana advocates in Kentucky have cleared an initial hurdle.

A state House committee advanced a bill to legalize the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

The measure won strong bipartisan support to clear the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The bill moves on to the full House, where a similar version passed two years ago.

The crucial test would come if the bill reaches the Senate, where the 2020 measure died.

Republicans have overwhelming majorities in both chambers.

The bill’s supporters say medical cannabis would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

