Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A U.S. District Court Judge has found that former director of ECHO Housing, Stephanie TenBarge, has violated the conditions of probation.

The documents were filed last week showing a final disposition in the matter has been set for next Tuesday.

A year ago, TenBarge was sentenced on federal theft charges to two years on probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Federal officials say that she embezzled thousands of dollars between 2015 and 2017 by making unauthorized payments to herself, using ECHO funds to pay for personal goods, services and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.

The court records didn’t show how TenBarge violated her terms. We’ve made several calls to find out. We’ll update the story when we learn more.

