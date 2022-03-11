Birthday Club
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation

Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A U.S. District Court Judge has found that former director of ECHO Housing, Stephanie TenBarge, has violated the conditions of probation.

The documents were filed last week showing a final disposition in the matter has been set for next Tuesday.

A year ago, TenBarge was sentenced on federal theft charges to two years on probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Federal officials say that she embezzled thousands of dollars between 2015 and 2017 by making unauthorized payments to herself, using ECHO funds to pay for personal goods, services and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.

The court records didn’t show how TenBarge violated her terms. We’ve made several calls to find out. We’ll update the story when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

