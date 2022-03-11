House OKs bill protecting disclosure of COVID shot status

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to prevent state and local governments and public colleges from requiring disclosure of COVID-19 immunization status.

The measure also would allow parents to opt-out of a coronavirus vaccine for their children on the basis of “conscientiously held beliefs.”

The proposal won 71-22 House passage Thursday.

It moves on to the Senate.

The bill was introduced more than two months ago, but it didn’t start advancing until this week.

Its sponsors agreed to a more limited version that dropped a proposed ban on private employers from inquiring about the vaccination status of employees or customers.

