House OKs bill protecting disclosure of COVID shot status
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to prevent state and local governments and public colleges from requiring disclosure of COVID-19 immunization status.
The measure also would allow parents to opt-out of a coronavirus vaccine for their children on the basis of “conscientiously held beliefs.”
The proposal won 71-22 House passage Thursday.
It moves on to the Senate.
The bill was introduced more than two months ago, but it didn’t start advancing until this week.
Its sponsors agreed to a more limited version that dropped a proposed ban on private employers from inquiring about the vaccination status of employees or customers.
