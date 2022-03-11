Birthday Club
GOP lawmakers in Kentucky advance 15-week abortion ban

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have advanced a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks in Kentucky.

It’s part of a push by abortion opponents to place more restrictions on the procedure.

The measure is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican Sen. Max Wise says the Kentucky bill would be “immediately enforceable” without risk of legal challenge if the Mississippi law is upheld.

Wise’s measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

It advances to the full Senate next.

Last week, the Kentucky House passed a separate proposal to strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

