Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 3/11
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for snow tonight.

The man accused of arson in the Diamond Avenue flea market fire is being sentenced today. Jessica Costello breaks down the details ahead of his court appearance.

We could learn more today about a crash involving a motorcycle on Green River Road last night. It happened near the Eastland Mall.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is intensifying, along with accusations of war crimes. This comes as the death toll grows.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

