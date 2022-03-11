Evansville Judson Street Words Project turning community around

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 700 block of Judson Street was once a hub for criminal activity, and resident Monique Robinson says it was far from an inviting place to live.

“Drive-by shootings and stuff going on here. It was bad. I mean, it was real bad,” said Robinson, “it was like, where you were ducking and hiding. Shootings in the middle of the day and stuff like that. It was, it was bad.”

Robinson says that one house had over 40 rounds pumped into it one night. A stray round had even hit an elderly woman during one of the drive-by shootings.

Robinson said her mother, Vi, had enough.

“My mom came up with an idea to bring out positivity in the neighborhood and in the world,” said Robinson, “you know, try and make it a better place.”

Her idea was to set up words of encouragement in the neighborhood for all to see. This was the birth of the Judson Street Words Project.

Now, all along Judson Street, passersby will no longer see rundown homes and a street terrorized by violence and drug use. They will see words like “empower”, “teach”, “love” and “hope” in the front yards and against the fences of the homes in the 700 block of Judson Street.

The family also started buying up the properties on their block, and rehabilitating them into something the community would be proud of.

They’re in the process of turning that house that had the 40-plus rounds shot into it into a house for women who are victims of domestic violence. This house has the word “hope” in the front yard.

They turned another home into a personal, private library. This refurbished home has the word “learn” in front of it.

Listening to the birds chirp now as you walk down the street, you’d be hard-pressed to imagine this neighborhood as a hub of violence and crime. Robinson says it really feels like home.

“You can barbecue. You don’t have to worry about ducking. It’s nice,” said Robinson.

Robinson said that she would love to see her family’s project expand all over Evansville. Little words of encouragement here and there, she says, could make the city a better place.

Her mother, Vi, challenges Evansville to do just that. She says you never know the impact that you could have on a person with just one word.

