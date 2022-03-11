EPD officer dedicated duties to mental health

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is equipped with close to 300 law enforcement officers.

One officer, however, is tasked with duties unlike any other.

Officer Mario Reid is EPD’s mental health officer. He is the department’s only mental health officer.

He is a one-man band, surveying the city and checking in on the department’s list of “high risk, high need” citizens.

Officer Reid says those are people considered a danger to themselves or others, because of their mental health.

He says his list of people is usually around 50 to 60 names long, with around 25 of those cases always active.

Officer Reid says this job allows him to use his passion for social services, topped off with the badge of an officer.

“My job as a police officer is also to help you,” says Officer Reid, “and I am also working as a case manager at the same time.”

Officer Reid joined the Evansville Police Department in 2014, starting this role full-time in early 2022.

His previous experience transitioned well into his role as the mental health officer. Officer Reid spent time working in early childhood learning and with the Department of Child Services.

Every day, Officer Reid makes his rounds answering the call for a different kind of service.

Even while 14 News was with Officer Reid, his phone rang with a call for help.

“I am, are you there right now?” he asked the man on the other end of the line.

That man was just released from jail, and he was leaning on Officer Reid for guidance.

Conversations like this are only a small fraction of Officer Reid’s duties.

He also facilitates the yearly Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training.

EPD launched the program locally in 2008, but Officer Reid says it originated in Memphis in the 1980s.

It’s an annual 40-hour program that trains law enforcement on how to best respond, handle and deescalate crisis situations.

It also comes with refresher courses throughout the year.

“Those officers go out,” says Officer Reid, “work with that individual, deescalate that situation, talk through that plan, and then get that person to the hospital.”

Right now, Officer Reid says the department has around 100 CIT-trained officers.

Many of those CIT reports then end up in the hands of Officer Reid. His job is to follow up with those who are “high risk, high need.”

“Those get assigned to me, so that I can work with their doctors and other agencies that I work with,” says Reid, “so we can come with a collaborative, team approach.”

He added, “The best thing that I get is when someone says – like someone we just talked to earlier – ‘hey, I just got out of jail. I want to follow up, because I want to get back on what we need to do.’”

Officer Reid says building connections with the people in the community is one of the most important aspects of his job.

“Just because you took one step back, doesn’t mean you have to take ten steps back,” says Officer Reid. “Let’s move forward after that.”

When asked what keeps him going, his answer was simple.

“Knowing that I am doing something that I believe is really going to keep people safe,” says Officer Reid.

When he is off duty, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.