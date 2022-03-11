Motorcyclist injured following accident on N. Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to an accident with injury on Thursday evening.

According to dispatch, the crash happened on the 100 block of North Green River Road in Evansville.

Officials say the report originally came in around 6:07 p.m.

Evansville police say a motorcyclist was injured during the accident, which occurred near Eastland Mall.

Authorities say witnesses told officers the motorcyclist was heading southbound while another car crossed Green River Road. Officials say it’s unclear who hit one another at this time.

EPD tells 14 News the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible internal injuries.

