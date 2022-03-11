Deaconess Breast Center Officials notice decline in appointments since start of pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The number of mammogram appointments in Evansville have gone down.

Officials at the Deaconess Breast Center say it’s typical to see lower numbers in the first couple of months of the year. But since the pandemic began, appointments are down 10%.

With many restrictions now lifted, officials aren’t sure why numbers are still low.

Krista Wilson, supervisor of Deaconess Breast Services, says eligible women should not put off getting screened.

“Now is the time to come out. Those are things that you shouldn’t put off,” Wilson said. “It’s important to get your screening mammogram. Early detection of breast cancer is extremely important, and that is what we’re here for.”

Screenings are available at Deaconess Midtown, Gateway and Henderson hospitals.

Deaconess’ mobile breast center also makes stops at clinics and businesses, and appointments can be made online.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.