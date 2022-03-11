Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is booked in jail on sex abuse charges after a juvenile victim came forward in an interview.

On Thursday, the victim came to Holly’s House for an interview.

Officials say the victim told investigators that 49-year-old Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga had sexually abused the victim for a number of years.

According to the affidavit, the victim was able to give investigators detailed descriptions of the alleged abuse.

Officers met with Hernandez-Zuluaga and placed him under arrest.

He’s charged with sexual battery, child molestation, child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

