Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is booked in jail on sex abuse charges after a juvenile victim came forward in an interview.
On Thursday, the victim came to Holly’s House for an interview.
Officials say the victim told investigators that 49-year-old Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga had sexually abused the victim for a number of years.
According to the affidavit, the victim was able to give investigators detailed descriptions of the alleged abuse.
Officers met with Hernandez-Zuluaga and placed him under arrest.
He’s charged with sexual battery, child molestation, child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
