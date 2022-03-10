Woman living in Ukraine reacts to bombs going off near her parents’ home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former 14 News general manager Lucy Himstedt has ties to a Ukraine TV station we have a partnership with.

Himstedt has been in contact with her friend Svitlana Zholobaylo, who she met in Ukraine while visiting our sister station there.

“Sending you my love okay? Love you,” Himstedt said on a Zoom call with Svitlana.

Svitlana is staying with her parents close to where the initial bombs went off. She says it was hard to accept what was happening.

“We were monitoring the news all day, and it looked like it IS happening,” she said. “My reaction was is it really happening? In my beautiful country?”

Svitlana’s parents heard four explosions that sounded like rockets, but they say it’s hard to make sense of all the noise.

“For us, we don’t remember what day of the week it is, what date it is, we just know it’s day 12 or 13 of the war.”

Ukraine is Svitlana’s home, her childhood, her livelihood.

“These beautiful cities, a lot of them are just destroyed,” said Svitlana. “I haven’t seen it for myself, but I see pictures that are shared by my friends who live there, who either lost their homes, or lost some dear ones.”

Despite the chaos and heartbreak, Svitlana has found some silver linings.

“I am here with my parents, and I am very happy to be here because I see them, and every day I can hug them and say we are alive,” she said.

Svitlana has friends in the US that have offered support. She wants to show them a new Ukraine one day.

“I wish and I hope very much that one day I can invite my friends again to our beautiful country. It will be renovated, rebuilt,” she said. “I believe in this. We will win of course. I believe in our victory.”

