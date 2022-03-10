Woman killed in Wayne Co. crash

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A woman is dead after a crash in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say Kathy Richardson was driving west on Illinois Route 15.

Troopers say she crossed the centerline and caused another car to swerve to avoid colliding with Richardson.

However, they say that driver was unsuccessful.

Troopers say Richardson died at the scene.

We’re told the other driver and his passenger were not hurt.

ISP says the road was closed for over four hours.

