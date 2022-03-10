Birthday Club
New fund announced in Evansville to help Ukraine

Ukraine Flag
Ukraine Flag(Yehor Milohrodskyi)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our story of group of Ukrainian immigrants at an Evansville church has sparked an official fund to help the people of Ukraine.

First Federal Bank and Grace of Christ Slavic Church have joined together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

The money will be sent to the International Red Cross.

We first introduced you to the group from the church earlier this week.

[Previous: Ukrainian immigrants create mission group in Evansville to help people in Ukraine]

A news conference with information about the fund was held Thursday. This story is being updated.

