OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit is holding a teen job fair at the Daviess County Library.

That’s set from 4 to 6 Thursday night.

Organizers say it’s for those 14 to 18.

There are several companies attending. We know one is Holiday World.

There will be help with resumes, applications and on-site interviews.

