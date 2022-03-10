Starlink helping rural Tri-State communities with internet service

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Internet service can get pretty spotty when you live further away from the city, but a fairly new service is changing that.

There’s a common theme among people in our more rural areas, and it’s that internet can be extremely hard to come by.

Some of those people tell us Starlink, an internet system by Elon Musk, has been life-changing.

According to the website, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe.

The system does that by using satellites in a low orbit.

You’ve probably seen the video of the co-founder’s SpaceX releasing satellites into Earth’s orbit, that’s all for Starlink.

With little to no options for internet in our rural areas some people say it can be difficult to go about their normal days.

From relying on the internet for work, kids needing it to complete at-home assignments and more, they say Starlink has been the only helpful option.

“Well, we have two kids that of course have a lot of their school work has to be done through internet service,” said Lynn Rude. “They have to be able to get home and do homework, especially on virtual days. They have to be able to log on and be able to do the Zoom meetings, Zoom calls to keep up on homework. And with us having our own business here on our property, that was the number one key was trying to get internet service out here to provide us what we needed.”

The Rude family said especially when COVID hit, and the kids were home a lot more, their old internet would go out quite frequently.

They say now with Starlink, the speed and latency have been a game-changer for them.

The families we talked to said they paid a one-time $500 for all of the equipment needed.

After that, it’s about $100 dollars a month for the internet.

Starlink uses a lower orbiting satellite, which means you get a lower latency.

Latency is basically the time it takes from your phone to the satellite and for it to come back.

They tell us the satellite is even equipped for extreme weather, heating up to melt snow or ice off of it.

Chris Rexing is from Wadesville he tells us the biggest difference for him is being able to stream, download and game again.

“The download speeds that I was originally getting through my Verizon was anywhere from three to maybe 10 mg down on a good day,” He said. “But since I put Starlink, it was about three weeks ago when I got it and put it in, it’s been running great since. Starlink speeds are anywhere between 150 to 200 mg down. Which is, I mean, over 100 times better than what I was getting.”

The families we talked to acknowledged the price of $100 dollars a month for internet. However, they say considering where they live and the other options they have, it’s definitely worth it.

For the Rude family, they say the only downfall about getting the system was the waiting list.

“We waited six months and then we got the email saying it shipped,” said Scott Rude. “Right now, there are 750,000 people who have pre-orders but because of the chip shortage, they’re waiting. I believe there’s 5,000 people getting it now a month is the number. But it’s just a waiting game, once you get it if you’re in the country, life is going to change.”

The system is also controlled completely on its own.

The mounted satellite will adjust itself to face the north sky and by just using the app, you can see if there are any obstructions, like tree branches, in the satellite’s way.

The families I spoke to say they’re seeing more and more of the Starlink Satellites pop up as the days go by.

