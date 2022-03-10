Some Tennyson residents under boil advisory

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tennyson water customers are under a boil advisory.

Officials say this is for customers on State Road 68 and customers north of State Road 68, including the Yellowbanks area.

They say this is a precautionary measure due to a drinking water problem.

Until this problem is fixed, officials ask residents in that area to conserve water and only use what is necessary.

