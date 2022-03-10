Birthday Club
Sheriff’s Office: 18-yr-old arrested after authorities seize over 250 pressed fentanyl pills

Isaac Coomes.
Isaac Coomes.(Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old from Morganfield is facing a trafficking charge after an investigation led to the discovery of a couple hundred fentanyl-pressed pills.

A joint investigation involving the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Sturgis Police Department conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at the Northside Apartments in Morganfield.

During the search, authorities seized over 250 suspected pressed fentanyl pills.

Isaac Coomes was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

