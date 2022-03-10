Senate pushes spending plan calling for state worker raises

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Republicans have pushed forward their version of Kentucky’s next two-year spending plan.

It includes pay raises for state employees and directs money for improvements at state parks and state fairgrounds.

The proposal emerged after weeks of behind-the-scenes work as the GOP-led legislature moves into the final weeks of its session.

The Senate passed its version Wednesday.

Work will shift in the coming days to a House-Senate conference committee that will hash out a final spending plan.

Among the differences between the House and Senate plans is that House plan calls for the state to cover the entire cost of full-day kindergarten.

The Senate version left that out.

