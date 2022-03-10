Senate pushes spending plan calling for state worker raises
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Republicans have pushed forward their version of Kentucky’s next two-year spending plan.
It includes pay raises for state employees and directs money for improvements at state parks and state fairgrounds.
The proposal emerged after weeks of behind-the-scenes work as the GOP-led legislature moves into the final weeks of its session.
The Senate passed its version Wednesday.
Work will shift in the coming days to a House-Senate conference committee that will hash out a final spending plan.
Among the differences between the House and Senate plans is that House plan calls for the state to cover the entire cost of full-day kindergarten.
The Senate version left that out.
