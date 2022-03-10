Security measures in place at Owensboro High School amid threats

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools says extra precautions have been put in place before class Friday.

They are also looking for person responsible for bomb threats Wednesday and Thursday, and say they will face felony charges.

Here is a letter sent out to families:

Good afternoon OHS! Unfortunately, our school was subjected to another bomb threat this morning. Our partners from the Owensboro Police Department quickly cleared our building and did not find any device. As a result, we were able to return to our classrooms. We want to thank you once again for your patience and cooperation.

As we prepare for school tomorrow, we are going to take a few additional proactive steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff:

● Students will not be allowed to bring backpacks, duffle bags, large totes, etc. on Friday, March 11;

● Students will be searched with a metal detector upon arrival to school;

● Students will notice an increased OPD presence in our building; and

● OHS will be searched by a bomb detectation canine.

We ask that students bring their Chromebooks. The staff at OHS are aware that students will only have their Chromebooks tomorrow and will adjust instruction accordingly.

We want students and families to know that we take safety seriously. We are working with the Owensboro Police Department to find out who continues to make these threats and hope to have it solved soon. The responsible parties will face felony criminal charges of a serious nature. If you have information regarding the threats made against our campus please call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. The call is anonymous, but could help lead to an arrest of the person responsible.

Please know that the safety of our students is our number one priority. We appreciate your continued support and assistance. We look forward to seeing everyone at school tomorrow.

