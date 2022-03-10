Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Security measures in place at Owensboro High School amid threats

Owensboro High School.
Owensboro High School.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools says extra precautions have been put in place before class Friday.

They are also looking for person responsible for bomb threats Wednesday and Thursday, and say they will face felony charges.

Here is a letter sent out to families:

Good afternoon OHS! Unfortunately, our school was subjected to another bomb threat this morning. Our partners from the Owensboro Police Department quickly cleared our building and did not find any device. As a result, we were able to return to our classrooms. We want to thank you once again for your patience and cooperation.

As we prepare for school tomorrow, we are going to take a few additional proactive steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff:

● Students will not be allowed to bring backpacks, duffle bags, large totes, etc. on Friday, March 11;

● Students will be searched with a metal detector upon arrival to school;

● Students will notice an increased OPD presence in our building; and

● OHS will be searched by a bomb detectation canine.

We ask that students bring their Chromebooks. The staff at OHS are aware that students will only have their Chromebooks tomorrow and will adjust instruction accordingly.

We want students and families to know that we take safety seriously. We are working with the Owensboro Police Department to find out who continues to make these threats and hope to have it solved soon. The responsible parties will face felony criminal charges of a serious nature. If you have information regarding the threats made against our campus please call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. The call is anonymous, but could help lead to an arrest of the person responsible.

Please know that the safety of our students is our number one priority. We appreciate your continued support and assistance. We look forward to seeing everyone at school tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Brittany Duvall
Madisonville woman now accused of sex abuse after first being accused of watching
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison

Latest News

Evansville Judson Street Words Project turning community around
Evansville Judson Street Words Project turning community around
3/1 Dr. Porter Interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates
Bremen continues the work of clean-up and rebuilding after December's tornadoes.
Bremen continues recovery three months after tornadoes
Three months since deadly tornadoes: Dawson Springs prepares to rebuild
Three months since deadly tornadoes: Dawson Springs prepares to rebuild
Officer Mario Reid is EPD's mental health officer.
EPD officer dedicated duties to mental health