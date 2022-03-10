Rising gas prices taking toll on Tri-State diesel drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Both unleaded and diesel prices continue to rise.

Those who rely on diesel fuel for either work or daily travel are feeling the strain.

According to the American Automobile Association, the state average for both diesel and regular unleaded in Indiana jumped nine cents between March 8 and 9.

The state average for diesel in Indiana is $4.86, but there were spots in Evansville that were well over the $5 mark.

In Kentucky, the state average for diesel is $4.78, and the average for unleaded is $4.01.

These continual climbs into the four and five-dollar ranges come as a result of President Joe Biden tightening sanctions on Russia, banning all Russian oil imports.

Experts say that these prices are likely to remain high. They may even go higher still.

Evansville drivers have had varying reactions to the price increases.

For businesses that revolve around lots of driving, such as long-haul trucking and school bus driving, the astronomical prices for diesel are taking a heavy toll.

Cannelton Food Pantry Manager Patty Jones says that she’s worried they won’t even be able to afford their weekly bus trips to the Tri-State Food Bank to restock their shelves.

“We go down there once a week,” said Jones, “and right now it’s been costing us about $150 a month to just fuel. With gas going up like it is, we’re faced with not being able to do that.”

For nonprofits like the Cannelton Food Pantry, they may not have enough incoming cash flow to offset the increase in fuel costs that they’re going to start paying. This could lead to even bigger issues down the road, according to Jones, who believes these increased prices could bring even more people to their doors, with less food to give on their end.

“I’m sure with gas going up, there’s going to be more people needing food than before,” said Jones, “because they’re going to have to have money for their gas tank to get to work and whatever.

“Everybody’s going to be hurting. It hurts everybody’s pocketbooks when the gas goes up. People can’t travel. People can’t do the things that they want to do. They have to stay home to keep money in their pocket to buy gas.”

