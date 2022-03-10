Owensboro veteran relocating orphans in Ukraine through mission group

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro native, Frank “Russ” Tate is back home after a mission trip to Ukraine.

Tate helped relocate orphans and their caretakers out of Kyiv orphanages.

Tate traveled to Ukraine as a part of Aerial Recovery Group, a non-profit mission group made up of U.S. veterans like himself.

He says the group has recovered at least 200 Ukrainian orphans just in the past few days and has safely been able to relocate them and find them new homes in surrounding countries.

As thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes to safety, children in local orphanages are waiting and relying on help.

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Tate says he couldn’t sit back when he has the skills to help.

“Being prior service it was kind of one of those things, well I fit into this mold,” Tate said. “Plus my professional background is in economic development so I understand how to take a community forward in hardships and even in good times.”

Tate says he didn’t have it in his plans to go to Ukraine at first, but he says after watching the chaos and heartbreak of people dispersing the area with only the clothes on their backs, he knew he made the right decision.

“Imagine everybody from Louisville, Kentucky, being told that they have to leave in the next hour,” Tate said. “Where do they go? They hit Interstate 69, they hit Interstate 65, and they just start scattering and dispersing in every direction. Well, then imagine Evansville taking on two million of those people.”

Because of Tate and the Aerial Recovery Group’s volunteerism, about 400 total Ukrainian orphans have been able to flee safely to a new home with the supplies they need to survive.

He says it was truly humbling to see how grateful the people of Ukraine were for their help.

“Every checkpoint that we went through and they looked at our U.S. passports, they gave us a thumbs up and said thank you for being here because we knew and they knew that with Americans there, we were going to change the course of what’s going on,” Tate said.

Tate is now back in the states working with the manufacturing of protective equipment and medical supplies to soon send back to the children in Ukraine.

He is also planning another trip back to help in just a few weeks.

Tate says the Aerial Recovery Group will be helping in Ukraine for the next couple of months.

Right now, they’re in need of donations and more volunteers to help the children.

