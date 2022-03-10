Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Owensboro looking at sports tourism to up economy

Sports tourism booming in Owensboro
By Jamee French
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Since the pandemic, Owensboro leaders have been looking for ways to improve youth sports.

Recently, they’ve seen a spike in sports tourism and the economy is reaping the benefits.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a tournament on the new turf fields and brought in $300,000 dollars.

Championships in archery came to the convention center and brought in $1.4 million.

“We’re just trying to uncover those sports that we don’t even know exist yet,” said Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro. “There are people I know out playing cricket in some of the county parks, so we’ll go after that if we have to. We will get creative and we will have sports because sports bring people to Owensboro and people in Owensboro create jobs and jobs create revenue for our citizens.”

Just four months ago, we brought you a story about the convention center hosting their first sporting event on their new multi-purpose sports floor.

Kirk says you can expect to see more of those events, starting with a volleyball tournament coming in just a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old
Four story building coming down in Evansville.
Old St. Mary’s addition coming down

Latest News

Crews called to fire on Old State Road 37 in Perry County.
Old State Road 37 in Perry Co. closed due to garage fire
Downtown Evansville to glow orange for World Kidney Day
Starlink helping rural Tri-State communities get internet service.
Starlink helping rural Tri-State communities with internet service
WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Teen job fair being held at Daviess Co. Library
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in wreck on Audubon Parkway.
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in wreck on Audubon Parkway