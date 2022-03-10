Owensboro looking at sports tourism to up economy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Since the pandemic, Owensboro leaders have been looking for ways to improve youth sports.

Recently, they’ve seen a spike in sports tourism and the economy is reaping the benefits.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a tournament on the new turf fields and brought in $300,000 dollars.

Championships in archery came to the convention center and brought in $1.4 million.

“We’re just trying to uncover those sports that we don’t even know exist yet,” said Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro. “There are people I know out playing cricket in some of the county parks, so we’ll go after that if we have to. We will get creative and we will have sports because sports bring people to Owensboro and people in Owensboro create jobs and jobs create revenue for our citizens.”

Just four months ago, we brought you a story about the convention center hosting their first sporting event on their new multi-purpose sports floor.

Kirk says you can expect to see more of those events, starting with a volleyball tournament coming in just a few weeks.

