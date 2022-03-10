Birthday Club
OPS barbershops part of new reading program

By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Owensboro barbershops are starting a new chapter Wednesday.

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Owensboro Public Schools, David Phillips, drove to six different barbershops in the community and dropped off several crates of books as part of a new program. “Books and Barbershops” was created to help children improve their reading and social skills, while waiting to get their hair cut.

Cultured Cuts Barbershop co-owner Chris Walker says this program helps kids feel comfortable.

“We want the kids to come in and be able to just sit down and enjoy themselves and relax,” Walker said. “All while, you know, still educating themselves, you know good conversation. The books also allow kids that may not be so outspoken, to be able to have a voice and just open up and be able to talk in front of other people.”

New books will be delivered every few months and will mostly consist of books about the African American and Latin American communities.

