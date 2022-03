PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Part of Old State Road 37 in Perry County is currently closed due to a garage fire.

Officials say that’s just north of Gatchel in the 14000 block of Old State Road 37.

Authorities tell us the garage is a total loss.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

