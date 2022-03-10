Muhlenberg County boys basketball crowned as back-to-back 3rd Region champions

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County boys basketball team clinched the third region title for the second straight season, defeating McLean County 60-47 in the region championship Tuesday.

With great guard play from seniors Trey Lovell, Brayden Lovan, Cole Vincent, Davion Summers and Asher Carver, the Mustangs are going dancing once again at Rupp Arena.

“We’ve been in a lot of tight games since we’ve been here,” Lovell said. “Going back-to-back has always been the goal: win the regional tournament, hopefully we can advance at state.”

“These guys are special,” Vincent said. “We played together since elementary school and any of them could go off any night. We’re so deep, and so talented, we’re just hard to beat. We’re going to carry that up to Lexington with us.”

Last season, the Mustangs were knocked off in the Sweet 16, so this year’s team has their sights set on the big prize. Head Coach Kyle Eades said thanks to their tough schedule, his guys are battle-tested and prepared for the road ahead.

“Muhlenberg County is a very basketball-rich community,” Eades said. “This is a lot of hard work, it hasn’t always been easy, but our players have bought into the system, they’ve worked exceptionally hard.”

The Mustangs will take on North Oldham at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. CT.

