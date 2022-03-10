Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Muhlenberg County boys basketball crowned as back-to-back 3rd Region champions

Muhlenberg County boys basketball crowned as back-to-back 3rd Region champions
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County boys basketball team clinched the third region title for the second straight season, defeating McLean County 60-47 in the region championship Tuesday.

With great guard play from seniors Trey Lovell, Brayden Lovan, Cole Vincent, Davion Summers and Asher Carver, the Mustangs are going dancing once again at Rupp Arena.

“We’ve been in a lot of tight games since we’ve been here,” Lovell said. “Going back-to-back has always been the goal: win the regional tournament, hopefully we can advance at state.”

“These guys are special,” Vincent said. “We played together since elementary school and any of them could go off any night. We’re so deep, and so talented, we’re just hard to beat. We’re going to carry that up to Lexington with us.”

Last season, the Mustangs were knocked off in the Sweet 16, so this year’s team has their sights set on the big prize. Head Coach Kyle Eades said thanks to their tough schedule, his guys are battle-tested and prepared for the road ahead.

“Muhlenberg County is a very basketball-rich community,” Eades said. “This is a lot of hard work, it hasn’t always been easy, but our players have bought into the system, they’ve worked exceptionally hard.”

The Mustangs will take on North Oldham at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old
Four story building coming down in Evansville.
Old St. Mary’s addition coming down

Latest News

KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Highlights: Henderson Co. vs. Franklin Co.
KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Highlights: Henderson Co. vs. Franklin Co.
KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Highlights: Henderson Co. vs. Franklin Co.
KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Highlights: Henderson Co. vs. Franklin Co.
Muhlenberg County boys basketball crowned as back-to-back 3rd Region champions
Muhlenberg County boys basketball crowned as back-to-back 3rd Region champions
Bosse boys win first 3A sectional basketball title in four seasons
Bosse boys win first 3A sectional basketball title in four seasons