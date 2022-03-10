Mayfield mayor opens up about experience during December tornado

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The mayor of another western Kentucky city impacted by the Dec. 10 storms visited the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Henderson Rotary Club meeting. She told stories about her experience the night of the tornado, as well as stories from citizens and first responders.

The mayor says she’s thankful for all of the support her city has received, and is hopeful for the future.

“We’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go,” Mayor O’Nan said. “As sure as I know that I’m standing here, 10 years from now, when you come to Mayfield, you’re going to see the most wonderful city full of wonderful people.”

O’Nan says debris removal is about two-thirds complete, and that homes and businesses are officially in the rebuilding phase.

