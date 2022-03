GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Coroner confirms a man died Wednesday morning during a crash.

It happened at State Road 64 and Interstate 69.

The coroner says the man was 45-year-old Jeremy Novak.

No other details of the crash have been released.

The coroner would not say if Novak died as a result of the crash or some other issue.

