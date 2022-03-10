Birthday Club
Majority of Indiana ‘blue’ on COVID metrics map

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, health officials in Indiana reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,686,379 cases and 22,225 deaths.

The state 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

The two metric score map shows the majority of Indiana counties are now in blue, including Pike County. All of the other counties in our area are in yellow.

This is an improvement from last week when some counties were still in orange.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,095 cases, 599 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,827 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,206 cases, 229 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,636 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,520 cases, 56 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,604 cases, 137 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,717 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

