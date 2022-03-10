Majority of Indiana ‘blue’ on COVID metrics map

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, health officials in Indiana reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,686,379 cases and 22,225 deaths.

The state 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

The two metric score map shows the majority of Indiana counties are now in blue, including Pike County. All of the other counties in our area are in yellow.

This is an improvement from last week when some counties were still in orange.

Indiana COVID metrics 3/9/22 (In.gov)

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,095 cases, 599 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,827 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,206 cases, 229 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,636 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,520 cases, 56 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,604 cases, 137 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,717 cases, 46 deaths

