Madisonville woman now accused of sex abuse after first being accused of watching

Brittany Duvall
Brittany Duvall(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County woman previously accused of witnessing the sex abuse of a child and allowing it to continue, is now charged with engaging in sex abuse herself.

Brittany Duvall is facing new charges including rape and sodomy on a victim under the age of 12.

Madisonville Police reports show she admitted to the charges

Last week, we reported she was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.

Joshua Looney was also arrested in the case. Previously, police said he sexually abused a child several times and Duvall allowed it to continue for several months.

