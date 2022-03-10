Light snow and bitter cold Friday-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday’s temps climbed into the 50s again, ahead of a winter storm that will blast the Tri-State with some light snow and bitter cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s high of 45 will occur early in the day with temps falling below freezing during the afternoon and evening. Light snow will develop Friday evening and may stick to grassy and elevated surfaces. Accumulation will likely be an inch or less. Limited slick spots possible on elevated/untreated roads. Bitter cold air swoops in for Saturday with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be sunny and milder with a high near 50. Much warmer air moves in next week with highs in the 60s each day. Scattered showers possible Wednesday and Thursday.

