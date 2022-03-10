Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Light snow and bitter cold Friday-Saturday

14 First Alert 3/10 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday’s temps climbed into the 50s again, ahead of a winter storm that will blast the Tri-State with some light snow and bitter cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s high of 45 will occur early in the day with temps falling below freezing during the afternoon and evening. Light snow will develop Friday evening and may stick to grassy and elevated surfaces. Accumulation will likely be an inch or less. Limited slick spots possible on elevated/untreated roads. Bitter cold air swoops in for Saturday with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be sunny and milder with a high near 50. Much warmer air moves in next week with highs in the 60s each day. Scattered showers possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old

Latest News

Bright Skies, Cool
14 First Alert 3/10 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/10 - Midday
FEMA deadline March 14 for those impacted by December tornadoes
14 First Alert 3/10
14 First Alert 3/10