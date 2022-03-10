Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A Kentucky House panel has advanced legislation that would bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

The bill cleared the state Senate last month.

It was amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college.

The Republican-backed measure now heads to the house.

Numerous GOP-dominated states have adopted similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.

In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable to cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Indiana COVID-19
Majority of Indiana ‘blue’ on COVID metrics map
Ukraine Flag
New fund announced in Evansville to help Ukraine
Phillip Henson.
Ill. man wanted in drug induced homicide case held in Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Isaac Coomes.
Sheriff’s Office: 18-yr-old arrested after authorities seize over 250 pressed fentanyl pills