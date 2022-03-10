Birthday Club
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh

INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted a public hearing for an intersection project in Newburgh.

INDOT officials are looking to create a displaced left turn at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road.

The concept is a set of extra left turning lanes at stoplights just before the main intersection. They work in tandem to prevent all cars from meeting at the same juncture.

If completed, the project will cost around $8 million. Jason Tiller with INDOT says that’s well worth it since that intersection tends to get a lot of accidents.

“In places where we’ve seen these types of intersections installed, they see 150 to 20 percent reduction in crashes,” Tiller said. “Not just rear-end crashes, but all crashes.”

Tiller says if all goes according to plan, they expect to begin construction later in 2022 and end by the fall of 2023.

