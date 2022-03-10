Indiana lawmakers seek possible special session on abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The vast majority of Indiana’s Republican state legislators have signed a letter asking the governor to call them back into special session later this year if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back the limits states can place on abortion.

The letter was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb as lawmakers were wrapping up work on this year’s regular legislative session that ended early Wednesday.

Anti-abortion legislators decided to hold off on major action until they see the Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi law that they hope will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

That ruling isn’t expected until perhaps June.

Holcomb’s spokeswoman says he “is absolutely considering” the option of a special legislative session.

