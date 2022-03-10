Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers seek possible special session on abortion

(unsplash.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The vast majority of Indiana’s Republican state legislators have signed a letter asking the governor to call them back into special session later this year if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back the limits states can place on abortion.

The letter was sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb as lawmakers were wrapping up work on this year’s regular legislative session that ended early Wednesday.

Anti-abortion legislators decided to hold off on major action until they see the Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi law that they hope will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

That ruling isn’t expected until perhaps June.

Holcomb’s spokeswoman says he “is absolutely considering” the option of a special legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Indiana COVID-19
Majority of Indiana ‘blue’ on COVID metrics map
Ukraine Flag
New fund announced in Evansville to help Ukraine
Phillip Henson.
Ill. man wanted in drug induced homicide case held in Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Isaac Coomes.
Sheriff’s Office: 18-yr-old arrested after authorities seize over 250 pressed fentanyl pills