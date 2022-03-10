Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ill. man wanted in drug induced homicide case held in Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Phillip Henson.
Phillip Henson.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flora, Illinois man accused of drug induced homicide is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to Illinois State Police, 52-year-old Phillip Henson is wanted in a death investigation involving a 54-year-old Flora woman who was found dead on November 17.

On March 8, Henson was charged with drug induced homicide.

Authorities say he is currently being detained in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Indiana COVID-19
Majority of Indiana ‘blue’ on COVID metrics map
Ukraine Flag
New fund announced in Evansville to help Ukraine
Isaac Coomes.
Sheriff’s Office: 18-yr-old arrested after authorities seize over 250 pressed fentanyl pills