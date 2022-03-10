Ill. man wanted in drug induced homicide case held in Vanderburgh Co. Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flora, Illinois man accused of drug induced homicide is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to Illinois State Police, 52-year-old Phillip Henson is wanted in a death investigation involving a 54-year-old Flora woman who was found dead on November 17.

On March 8, Henson was charged with drug induced homicide.

Authorities say he is currently being detained in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.