Honor Flight of Southern Indiana scheduled for April

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is set to gear up for their next flight.

On Thursday, organization leaders announced their next flight is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

The last Honor Flight of Southern Indiana was in the fall of 2019.

Group leaders say the majority of the veterans flying to Washington D.C. on April 23 were originally slated for the May 2019 Honor Flight, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

