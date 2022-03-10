Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update Thursday.

The Governor signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 6 , primarily sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro of Union, codifies the Governor’s executive order signed Feb. 16, that provides vehicle property tax relief for Kentuckians by holding the tax rate at the 2021 level. Those who already paid their 2022 taxes will be issued a refund.

Senate Bill 30 , sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm of London, allows those renewing motor vehicle registrations to make a monthly donation to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk’s Trust for Life and express their willingness to be an organ donor.

Senate Bill 38 , co-sponsored by Sens. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville and Denise Harper Angel of Louisville, defines Class A and B felony incest as a violent offense, which requires offenders to serve longer sentences for committing this heinous crime.

Senate Bill 96 , sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green, adds the Bowling Green police chief to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Joined by state lawmakers, university leaders, coaches and student-athletes Wednesday, Gov. Beshear signed legislation that allows student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

In June of last year, after consulting with lawmakers and universities, Gov. Beshear was the first governor to sign an executive order immediately allowing students to receive such compensation after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA and its rules limiting educational benefits for college players as part of their scholarships. Senate Bill 6 codifies the Governor’s Executive Order 2021-418 in state law. To learn more, see the full release.

Gov. Beshear said he will present Cleaner Water Program and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding to Crittenden, Graves and Livingston counties on Friday. He will also give keys to new travel trailers to women who lost their homes in the Dec. 10 tornado. The Commonwealth Sheltering Program is providing the travel trailers.

As of today, 138 individuals from 36 households now occupy 37 travel trailers from the program. Impacted families at Kentucky State Parks are now transitioning into medium-term housing, such as travel trailers and cottages, so they can be closer to their communities and schools. Sheltered guests’ homes that experienced no visible damage, minor damage or were not within the impacted tornado zone are transitioning back to their homes. Currently, 116 displaced sheltered guests are being temporarily housed at Kentucky State Parks. Sheltered guests are being housed in 11 lodge rooms, 28 cottages and 7 travel trailers.

The Governor said the state recently launched a registration site for survivors to indicate their needs, and 218 survivors have already completed the form. For others in need, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources to register.

The Governor reminded storm victims that the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Monday, March 14. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

