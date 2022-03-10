Former nurse remembers career at Evansville hospital as building gets demolished

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is losing part of its medical history. A building that was once part of the St. Mary’s Hospital on First Avenue is coming down.

This building was an addition that housed the maternity ward of St. Mary’s Hospital, which has since been demolished. The addition went up in the 1920s, and it may be hard for some people to see it go, including one woman who was born in the old St. Mary’s Hospital.

”I actually just found out about it just this week,” said Donna Niemeier. “I didn’t know it was going to happen, so yeah it is, but obviously it’s been there for how many years so it’s time.”

A few days after Donna was born in 1956, the hospital enacted Operation Good Neighbor to move St. Mary’s patients and furniture across town to a new facility. It took 800 volunteers and staff to move 90 patients across town, including Donna and her mother. They moved to where the hospital stands today, but now it’s Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Eventually, Donna started a 44-year career as a pediatric nurse at the same hospital.

”Long history there. I am a creature of habit,” said Donna. “I find something I like and I just stay there. Not just the fact that I was born at St. Vincent, St. Mary’s, but moved there in the move to the new St. Mary’s and then like my whole family revolves around it.”

St. Vincent’s truly became a family affair. She met her husband there, had her four kids there, three of her four kids worked there, and two of her grandkids were born there.

”Once I was there, just the connection I made with the people, co-workers, the physicians, all the ancillary people and obviously the families and the patients that are really near and dear to my heart,” said Donna.

Now that Donna’s retired, she hasn’t slowed down. She started working in the hospital’s vaccine clinic, and even gave the COVID-19 vaccine to her own niece.

All of this comes as the hospital celebrates 150 years of serving the people of the Tri-State.

