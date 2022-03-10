FEMA deadline March 14 for those impacted by December tornadoes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three months since the December 10 tornado outbreak.

It carved a wide and long path of destruction through Kentucky. In our area Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties were particularly hard hit.

At least 28 people were killed across the Dawson Springs and Bremen areas.

President Joe Biden visited Dawson Springs just days after the storm.

Dawson Springs just recently opened a new medical clinic in town.

They’d been using a mobile clinic and a tent to address the medical needs of the area.

In Bremen, many also continue to rebuild their lives after those tornadoes blew through.

We know FEMA officials have been in western Kentucky urging people to meet with them.

The FEMA deadline for applying for federal disaster assistance is March 14, which is Monday.

We spoke with a FEMA official Wednesday night. He shared the benefits of visiting the recovery center in person.

“When you apply you can go to the disaster recovery center,” said Issa Mansaray, with FEMA media relations. “You have the opportunity to meet one on one with one of the FEMA experts and specialists there to explain what is available. You also have legal assistance and services available. And of course litigation services for long-term rebuilding. So these are all options available to you.”

The disaster recovery center is still open at the Hopkins County Community Center in Dawson Springs.

