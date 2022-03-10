Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

FEMA deadline March 14 for those impacted by December tornadoes

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three months since the December 10 tornado outbreak.

It carved a wide and long path of destruction through Kentucky. In our area Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties were particularly hard hit.

At least 28 people were killed across the Dawson Springs and Bremen areas.

President Joe Biden visited Dawson Springs just days after the storm.

Dawson Springs just recently opened a new medical clinic in town.

They’d been using a mobile clinic and a tent to address the medical needs of the area.

In Bremen, many also continue to rebuild their lives after those tornadoes blew through.

We know FEMA officials have been in western Kentucky urging people to meet with them.

The FEMA deadline for applying for federal disaster assistance is March 14, which is Monday.

We spoke with a FEMA official Wednesday night. He shared the benefits of visiting the recovery center in person.

FEMA looking to hire workers to assist with Kentucky tornado recovery

“When you apply you can go to the disaster recovery center,” said Issa Mansaray, with FEMA media relations. “You have the opportunity to meet one on one with one of the FEMA experts and specialists there to explain what is available. You also have legal assistance and services available. And of course litigation services for long-term rebuilding. So these are all options available to you.”

The disaster recovery center is still open at the Hopkins County Community Center in Dawson Springs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar
Wife of Ohio County shooting victim speaks out
Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old.
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old
Four story building coming down in Evansville.
Old St. Mary’s addition coming down

Latest News

Crews called to fire on Old State Road 37 in Perry County.
Old State Road 37 in Perry Co. closed due to garage fire
Downtown Evansville to glow orange for World Kidney Day
Starlink helping rural Tri-State communities get internet service.
Starlink helping rural Tri-State communities with internet service
WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Teen job fair being held at Daviess Co. Library
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in wreck on Audubon Parkway.
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in wreck on Audubon Parkway