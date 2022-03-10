Downtown Evansville to glow orange for World Kidney Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville will glow orange Thursday night for World Kidney Day.

The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana is calling on everyone to participate in raising awareness.

Lights on Main Street from Second Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will glow orange.

Those organizers ask everyone to wear orange Thursday and post their selfies on social media with the hashtag #WKDIndiana.

