Colson Montgomery enjoying time with Major League staff as lockout negotiations continue

By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - On the 98th day of the lockout, MLB officials announced the cancellation of 93 more regular-season games, postponing opening day to April 14, at the earliest.

With the season still on hold for Major League players and coaches, some have been spending time around Minor League programs, which is great exposure for Southridge graduate and White Sox Minor League shortstop Colson Montgomery.

“All the big league coaches can talk to us all they want, so they’re all here, we’re picking their brains,” Montgomery said. “Guys like Tony [La Russa] coming around, you have that presence of somebody like him, you just try to do your best with everything, also you’re just picking his brain. It’s fun.”

Montgomery is training in Arizona now within the White Sox minor league minicamp as he gears up for his first full season.

