Bright Skies, Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and cool as temperatures sneak into the lower 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy, and cold as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Friday, occasional rain changing to snow as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Friday night, windy and colder with snow early as temps nose-dive into the mid-teens. Snow accumulation 1-2 inches possible.

Saturday, sunny and bitter cold as high temperatures cascade into the upper 20s.

