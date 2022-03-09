Wife of Ohio County murder victim speaks out

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The wife of Matthew Wallace, an Ohio County man that was murdered on March 5, is sharing what happened on that night.

Deputies say 33-year old Aaron McQuady shot Wallace and his brother Chris at Wallace’s home on Saturday night.

Matthew died from his injuries.

Matthew’s wife, Natasha Wallace, says what makes her husband’s passing so difficult to process is that her husband and McQuady were actually friends.

She says she just doesn’t understand why McQuady would do this.

”I didn’t even get to tell my husband goodbye,” said Natasha.

Natasha is grieving the loss of her husband, the father of her three children, and a man she says she’s loved since she was 16-years-old.

Natasha recalled what she saw that night.

“They haven’t talked in a while and I thought everything was good,” said Natasha. “I thought they were friends. He showed up down here at my house that night asking where my husband was and I told him. I told him where my husband was. About five minutes later, I heard the gun shots and I go up there and this man was just leaving the driveway like he didn’t care what he done.”

She says she was worried when she heard the sound of gunfire and thought to herself “please let my husband be okay.”

“And the next thing I know... my husband is shot,” said Natasha.

Natasha says because of Matthew and McQuady’s previous friendship, it makes her husband’s passing harder to understand and now she wants answers as to why it happened.

“I just don’t understand how someone could turn into a monster like that,” said Natasha.

She says she wants her husband to be remembered as a man who loved his family.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his brother Chris.

She described him best as someone who could always make you laugh.

“He was one of the best people that I’ve ever known and I’ll never let anyone forget that,” said Natasha. “I’ll always let everyone know how loving of a person he was.”

Natasha says her brother-in-law Chris is still recovering in the hospital, but now dealing with pneumonia.

Moving forward, she says she’s going to take things day by day and stay strong for her kids because she knows that’s what her husband would want.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.