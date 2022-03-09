Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 3/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WFIE) - We’re hearing from the wife of a man murdered in Ohio County over the weekend. She says her husband’s passing is difficult to process because he’s friends with the suspect.

Evansville police made an arrest in a 2021 murder investigation, nearly a year later. It happened back in March on Sunburst Blouvarde. Police say several people came forward - which is a key part in getting that arrest.

The United States is barring Russian oil from entering the country. President Biden also acknowledged the move will likely cause gas prices to spike. A local economist weighs in on how gas prices may change right here in the Tri-State.

An update on the surfside, Florida condominium collapse. The families of victims have agreed to a multi-million dollar tentative settlement.

