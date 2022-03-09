Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices

With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they aren’t making much of a profit. (SOURCE: WKBW)
By Ryan Arbogast
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Soaring gas prices are inescapable, even for those who aren’t behind the wheel.

Daniel Kohler is quitting his job as an Uber driver because he said he’s not making any money doing it.

“It’s time and money, and it’s just not there,” Kohler said.

According to the IRS, it costs about 58 cents per mile to drive your car. In western New York, Uber drivers only make about 67 cents per mile making a small profit margin of just 11 cents.

Kohler said there’s more than that.

“I’m paying car insurance at $155 a month, cause I’ve gotta have collision, I’m paying a car payment of $278 a month on this,” he said. “And where’s my time? I have no time.”

Chris Gerace is another Uber driver and about as close of an expert on the gig as you can get.

“It can be eating into your profits a substantial amount where you might not break even, you might be losing money and not realize it,” he said.

Gerace said Uber drivers walking off the job can have a major impact on the customers.

People using Uber to get around could expect longer wait times, and the rides could become more expensive regardless of the time and distance of the drive.

Gerace said the best thing customers can do to help Uber drivers is to be ready for pickup when their ride gets there and to tip them well.

“That’s gonna help the best,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Lindsey Bradley
EMT accused of bringing drugs to inmates in Henderson
Jerrme Cartwright
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Officers: Several items stolen in Rural King burglary
Evansville police called to situation on Main & Franklin Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh